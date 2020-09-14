Daines and Gianforte enable Trump’s ongoing disasters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As if the nation hasn’t been traumatized enough by the horrendous effects of the out-of-control coronavirus pandemic, thanks to recorded interviews with legendary Watergate reporter Bob Woodward, we find that President Trump knew the disease was deadly, was easily transmitted through the air and was by far the most serious health threat to the United States in over a century. Yet, instead of doing what any rational human being would have done and taken steps to prepare the citizenry for the great peril, Trump decided to, in his own words, “play it down.”

Now, as we approach 200,000 dead Americans, the time has come to hold accountable those Republicans who have continually enabled, defended and praised this historically heartless excuse for a president. In Montana’s case, that would be Senator Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte, both of whom are up for election in six short weeks and neither of whom should ever again be allowed to hold the sacred trust of public office.

It is almost impossible to grasp the enormous evil of a president who would allow a lethal disease to spread uncontrolled through the populace, killing and crippling innocent people, destroying businesses and crashing the strong economy he inherited, while callously claiming, “I don’t take responsibility at all” for the resulting disasters.