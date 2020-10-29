Daines brings common sense to Washington

Our state, and this city, need six more years of Steve Daines in the United States Senate – and I’ll tell you why. In the words of the Senator, Montana’s leaders don’t have an R or a D by their name – they have an MT. It’s that commonsense that Daines brings to Washington, and it’s that commonsense that allows Daines to get things done for Montana.

Daines is committed to working across the aisle to finding common sense solutions to the issues facing Montanans, which has earned him the recognition of three separate nonpartisan organizations for his bipartisanship and effectiveness. Take, for example, the issue of public lands. With Daines at the forefront of the effort, the President signed Daines’ Great American Outdoors Act into law, fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund for the first time in history.

Importantly for Missoulians, Daines has also been instrumental in passing a number of other top conservation priorities – including the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, Heritage Act, and the East Rosebud Designation, to name a few. Daines earned the name “Conservative Conservationist” for good reason. In addition to protecting our public lands, Daines is also looking out for our pocket books.