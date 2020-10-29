Daines brings commonsense to Washingotn

Our state, and this city, need six more years of Steve Daines in the United States Senate – and I’ll tell you why. In the words of the Senator, Montana’s leaders don’t have an R or a D by their name – they have an MT. It’s that commonsense that Daines brings to Washington, and it’s that commonsense that allows Daines to get things done for Montana.
Daines is committed to working across the aisle to finding common sense solutions to the issues facing Montanans, which has earned him the recognition of three separate nonpartisan organizations for his bipartisanship and effectiveness. Take, for example, the issue of public lands. With Daines at the forefront of the effort, the President signed Daines’ Great American Outdoors Act into law, fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund for the first time in history.
Importantly for Missoulians, Daines has also been instrumental in passing a number of other top conservation priorities – including the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, Heritage Act, and the East Rosebud Designation, to name a few. Daines earned the name “Conservative Conservationist” for good reason. In addition to protecting our public lands, Daines is also looking out for our pocket books.
Small government and lower taxes are vital to protecting Montana’s businesses and families. As a former businessman himself, Daines knows that big government is most often the obstacle to economic stability, mobility, and prosperity for small businesses. That's why he’s a strong advocate for pro-growth policies like the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, which helped small businesses by spurring job creation and delivering higher wages. As a result of the tax cuts, the Child Tax Credit doubled, and Montanans are seeing an extra $1,600 on average in their wallet every year.
Daines is now leading the effort to make that small-business tax relief permanent. With 90% of Montana's businesses being small, Daines will continue fighting to give our small businesses, their workers, and their families the tools they need to succeed and thrive. In Montana, we proudly celebrate our heritage of rugged individualism, unabridged liberties, and local economies that make Montana the Last Best Place. Senator Daines' policies advance this heritage and the economic prosperity and freedoms that come with it, while the liberal policies of an emboldened, Washington D.C.-based Steve Bullock mean one thing: big government, and more taxes.
If you want to elect a politician that respects your pocketbooks and way of life, our choice is clear. Join me in supporting Senator Steve Daines’ re-election.
Jesse L. Ramos represents Ward 4 on Missoula's city council.
