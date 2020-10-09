Daines' contradictions

Recently many of us received a flier from Senator Daines announcing legislation to protect us from wildfires. He must not want us to know the name of the legislation because he never identified it. He claimed bipartisan sponsorship without naming the cosponsor who is California Senator Feinstein one of those liberal Californians that he and his party keep demeaning Montana Democrats for associating with.

This legislation may have value but it is too little, too late. The Forest Service does need additional manpower resources because 15 years ago the Bush administration permanently reduced the FS budget 40%. On the Beaverhead-Deerlodge (BVDL) the result was a 60% reduction in staffing. This reduction has been shared by all management efforts including timber harvest, vegetation treatments, and fire fighting capabilities.

I challenged Daines during his initial years in Congress to restore this funding and his response was a he supported additional reductions. The result of these Bush cuts has been a landscape deprived of adequate management and an agency struggling to meet its most urgent needs. Devastating wildfires are one byproduct. Less timber harvest has been another. Supposedly priorities for Republicans yet reduced by Republican budget cuts.