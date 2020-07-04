Daines does right thing for public land access

Given time, man can rationalize anything. If one didn’t know the rest of the story attached to the comments Jack Ballard submitted in a guest column on June 22, it would be easy to conclude that Sen. Steve Daines is not a strong advocate for access for all to public lands. However, the exact opposite is the case.
Daines is an advocate for continued multiple forms of recreational access on public lands. The rub is when critics such as Ballard claim they want to defend access to public lands, they also want those lands managed as wilderness or de facto wilderness to eliminate any form of recreation except foot traffic. Or, in other words, in their view, the definition of access and use of public lands should fall within a narrow preference of a small number of users as opposed to a broad section of all Montana users.
Ballard noted: “(Daines) is working to jerk protection from Montana’s Wilderness Study Areas.” Not so. I have worked with Daines' office on that particular issue. The primary objective is to restore multiple recreational uses to the WSA’s as were originally stipulated in the 1977 Congressionally approved WSA Act. The Ninth Circuit Appeals Court did some legislating from the bench in 2011 to override that intent and create a basis for de facto wilderness management of these areas.
Think about this: Areas that Congress authorized a five-year study period to see if they qualified to be considered as an addition to the Wilderness System (most did not) have since evolved through a court ruling and Congressional inaction from designated uses that existed in 1977 to now be managed as de facto wilderness. This is a pure end run around Congressional intent.
Daines decided to not ignore this travesty and considered the interests of all Montanans and introduced legislation that would repeal the original WSA act and re-allow multiple recreational uses in the same areas that do not cause environmental harm. This means bringing closure to the “study” period that was mandated by Congress in 1977 to span five years but is still in place today.
Daines was also chastised for not supporting the proposed Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act. I did not participate in that “collaboration” but was told by some of those who did participate that the original effort progressed in a cooperative give and take manner until a meeting was set up with Sen. Jon Tester that excluded certain collaborative participants that represented motorized interests. Long story short, Tester was given a proposal different from what the original collaborative had agreed to. Proposed/agreed motorized access areas were either changed or diluted to suit the non-motorized groups wish list.
Daines could have easily taken the easy way out and side-stepped the above issues. That would have been the currently politically expedient thing to do — do nothing. Instead he chose to do the “right thing” as an advocate for public land access for all Montanans.
