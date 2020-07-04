Daines does right thing for public land access

Think about this: Areas that Congress authorized a five-year study period to see if they qualified to be considered as an addition to the Wilderness System (most did not) have since evolved through a court ruling and Congressional inaction from designated uses that existed in 1977 to now be managed as de facto wilderness. This is a pure end run around Congressional intent.

Daines decided to not ignore this travesty and considered the interests of all Montanans and introduced legislation that would repeal the original WSA act and re-allow multiple recreational uses in the same areas that do not cause environmental harm. This means bringing closure to the “study” period that was mandated by Congress in 1977 to span five years but is still in place today.

Daines was also chastised for not supporting the proposed Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act. I did not participate in that “collaboration” but was told by some of those who did participate that the original effort progressed in a cooperative give and take manner until a meeting was set up with Sen. Jon Tester that excluded certain collaborative participants that represented motorized interests. Long story short, Tester was given a proposal different from what the original collaborative had agreed to. Proposed/agreed motorized access areas were either changed or diluted to suit the non-motorized groups wish list.

Daines could have easily taken the easy way out and side-stepped the above issues. That would have been the currently politically expedient thing to do — do nothing. Instead he chose to do the “right thing” as an advocate for public land access for all Montanans.

Stan Spencer of Missoula is president of Backcountry Sled Patriots.

