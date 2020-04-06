Daines gets dinged for dishonesty

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There must be something in Washington, D.C.’s water that makes politicians think they can do one thing and get away with telling their constituents something else. Certainly the current occupant of the Oval Office will live in infamy for never being able to tell the truth. But now Montana’s junior senator and Donald Trump sycophant, Steve Daines, has taken up the bad habits of his supreme leader — and just got caught and called out for it nationally.

A Huffpost article titled “Republicans are bragging about an unemployment boost they voted against” opens with quotes from Daines telling a Montana TV station about the $2.2 trillion bailout bill, saying: “This package that we passed will provide $600 a week on top of the Montana benefit if you’re unemployed. That’s very significant. It more than doubles what the state of Montana pays. That’s taking care of those Montanans who’ve lost their jobs.”

While it’s good news for Montanans who suddenly find themselves unemployed as the economy shuts down under the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s nothing but dishonest that Daines didn’t tell his constituents or the press that he actually voted against providing that additional $600 for unemployed Montanans.