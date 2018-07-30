Montanans will always agree that we love our hunting and fishing. We proudly claim some of the finest hunting and fishing opportunities on the planet in our remote and wild state. But not all of us are fortunate enough to have private lands to hunt and fish. For most of us public land owners, success afield comes from busting our humps, hiking deep into Montana’s backcountry chasing game and crawling over blowdown timber to our favorite fishing holes.
If there’s one thing we value, it is the protection of public lands, the public access they offer, and the high-quality habitat they provide fish and wildlife. Hellgate Hunters and Anglers is a volunteer group of western Montana sportsmen and -women whose mission is to conserve wildlife, wild places, and fair chase hunting and fishing.
As avid hunters and anglers, we are deeply concerned by legislation proposed by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte that would remove protections from roughly 800,000 acres of public lands currently classified as Wilderness Study Areas.
Our members enjoy hunting and fishing on Montana’s WSAs, which encompass excellent habitat for elk and deer. The WSAs on the chopping block feature crucial calving areas, summer range, and key seasonal migration corridors. Montana’s WSAs provide cold clean headwaters that feed some of our blue-ribbon trout streams and provide the source of drinking water for many Montanans. Comprising only 1.2 percent of Montana’s land mass, these areas represent some of the last remaining large roadless landscapes in the state.
Designated by Congress more than 30 years ago, these lands were meant to be studied for wilderness suitability. While determining the fate of WSAs is overdue, we are troubled by Daines and Gianforte’s introduction of top-down legislation to unilaterally release these areas with no public input. HHA represents a varied contingent of motorized users, backcountry hunters and weekend-warriors alike. While our opinions may differ on the ultimate designation of these WSAs, we should agree that their future should not be determined by the stroke of a pen; but rather, from thoughtful discussions about the individual merits of each WSA.
During development of these bills, Daines and Gianforte failed to hold a single public meeting to allow Montanans to weigh in. Instead, they cherry-picked a few sporting groups and county commissioners to support their legislation and locked everyone else out. Despite public outcry and controversy surrounding the legislation, they continue to push forward without an inclusive public process.
Their tone-deaf legislation mandates a one-size-fits-all approach that releases protections from all 29 WSAs, going against local collaborative discussions and ignoring the wilderness designation recommendations of the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. This top-down approach is not the type of collaborative effort Montanans are known for.
Recently, Daines asserted that Montana’s WSAs are closed to public access and even public hunting. This statement is flat-out false and illustrates just how out-of-touch the senator is. HHA’s members and thousands of other outdoor enthusiasts hunt, fish, camp, and hike on WSAs, and we are committed to maintaining our high-quality hunting and fishing experiences in these areas. If the public were able to participate in discussions about this legislation, our representatives would hear this loud and clear.
We urge our congressional delegation to take a measured, collaborative approach in resolving the fate of our WSAs. HHA will continue to fight for a public process that allows every Montanan a say when it comes to the management of our public lands, including WSAs. All we ask for is an opportunity to be heard by our representatives.