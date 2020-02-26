Daines: Maintain United States' trade winning streak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Last October, I joined President Trump at the White House for the historic signing of the first-ever U.S.-Japan trade agreement. I invited Miles City rancher, and president of the Montana Stockgrowers Association, Fred Wacker, to join me for the special occasion. Fred Wacker, standing outside of the Oval Office with his cowboy hat on, put it simply: “This beef agreement is the most significant beef agreement Montana’s cattle ranchers have ever seen.”

Japan is the No. 1 export market for U.S. beef and they are also a major wheat export market. With new markets and a more level playing field, our ranchers and grain growers will thrive under this new deal.

In January, I was back at the White House with President Trump for the signing of the Phase One U.S.-China Trade Agreement. This time, I had fellow Montanan and Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs with me.

I was very involved in helping secure the first phase of the China trade deal. In fact, on behalf of President Trump, I traveled to China last September to help further negotiations. I’ll keep working with the administration to hold China accountable and to work on securing the next phase of the deal.