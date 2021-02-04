Daines tweeting divisive nonsense

Judging by his Twitter statements, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has become a recent connoisseur of unity. Reacting to President Biden’s executive actions halting construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and freezing new oil and gas leases on federal land, Daines expressed this critique: “Joe Biden’s call for unity didn’t last long. He is no longer a friend of the American worker.”
Let’s forget, for a moment, Daines’ nearly complete lack of interest in unity when he was a member of the party in power, demonstrated time and time again but perhaps never as baldly as when he, in contradiction of the very words he had forcefully delivered just four years earlier, sided with a partisan majority to rush a patently unqualified nominee onto the U.S. Supreme Court.
And let’s forget the words and actions taken by Daines in support of a president who proclaimed himself, without a scrap of evidence, the winner of an election lost by millions of votes. Daines sent a campaign team to Arizona as election-watchers, sent a fundraising text proclaiming that “Dems are stealing the election,” and declared his intention to vote against certifying the presidential election in certain battleground states.
Let’s not think about the monumental hypocrisy of those deeds, or about the staggering hubris required to execute them, or the extreme discomfort suffered by the word “unity” as it sat in Daines’ mouth. Let’s lower the bar, and simply ask Daines to act like he has even the barest shred of respect for the office in which he serves.
It’s understandable that Daines has concerns about job losses related to Biden’s executive actions. As a proponent of these actions, I share those concerns, at least in the short term. And I’d bet that they’re generally shared by the 60% of Americans who, according to Yale University, believe the federal government should do more to address global warming.
It’s not that those of us who want definitive action on climate change are “anti-job” or “anti-worker.” It’s that we believe the overwhelming majority of climate scientists who have identified human-caused climate change as the existential crisis of our time. It’s that we want a future for our children that includes not only a healthy job market (one that could be provided by a massive investment in the renewable energy industry), but also a healthy environment in which they can raise their children.
So when Daines tweets absurdities like, “I guess Joe Biden cares more about workers in Saudi Arabia than in the United States,” not only is he refusing to engage in the kind of meaningful discourse he was elected to conduct, he is insulting the motives and intelligence of every American who welcomes President Biden’s actions on climate change.
And when he tweets statements like, “When POTUS says he wants unity, he clearly doesn’t mean with the people of MT. He is blatantly ignoring the concerns of Montanans,” he is not only trafficking in the kind hyperbolic slander that passes for advocacy in the modern Republican Party, he’s attacking Montanans like myself, who believe in necessity and ability of the U.S. to help lead the way to a better future.
So until he begins to act in a manner that reflects the dignity of the office to which he was elected, I have message for Senator Daines: I am a Montanan. I am an American. With all due respect, the next time you decide to tweet divisive nonsense, please take my name out of your mouth.
Nick Davis is a Missoula-based writer and producer, and a member of the Missoula County Democrats.