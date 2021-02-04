Daines tweeting divisive nonsense

It’s understandable that Daines has concerns about job losses related to Biden’s executive actions. As a proponent of these actions, I share those concerns, at least in the short term. And I’d bet that they’re generally shared by the 60% of Americans who, according to Yale University, believe the federal government should do more to address global warming.

It’s not that those of us who want definitive action on climate change are “anti-job” or “anti-worker.” It’s that we believe the overwhelming majority of climate scientists who have identified human-caused climate change as the existential crisis of our time. It’s that we want a future for our children that includes not only a healthy job market (one that could be provided by a massive investment in the renewable energy industry), but also a healthy environment in which they can raise their children.

So when Daines tweets absurdities like, “I guess Joe Biden cares more about workers in Saudi Arabia than in the United States,” not only is he refusing to engage in the kind of meaningful discourse he was elected to conduct, he is insulting the motives and intelligence of every American who welcomes President Biden’s actions on climate change.