Daines way off base on Haaland’s wildlife management, hunting credentials

In contrast, Daines has proposed legislation to remove protections on nearly half a million acres of Montana’s public lands without public comment with his Wilderness Study Area bill.

During her first term, Haaland racked up some important wins for hunters and anglers, including helping to usher the Great American Outdoors Act into law, along with working to pass America’s Conservation Enhancement Act. Together with other efforts to improve public access to public lands, she’s fought to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund while addressing the maintenance backlog on our public lands. She’s also carried legislation to improve and promote access to public lands for our service-members and veterans.

Recall, Daines offered no such concerns when a former oil and gas lobbyist, David Bernhardt, rose to the helm of the Department of Interior. Over the last four years, leaders at the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Land Management have worked to sell off our public lands and natural resources to their friends and former industry clients. Daines said nothing.