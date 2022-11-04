Dan Bucks: Crisis Levy will strengthen our community

Writing this column is painful but necessary. It responds to an oped written by two Missoulians I know and respect. Unfortunately, that column attacks the crisis intervention levy in ways that are factually wrong and harmful to people who need our help.

The column seeks to cast doubt on the levy by contending that property taxes on Missoula homes will increase this year by 10 or 11%. The truth is far different and can be discovered from new property tax bills available to people online. For homes with no new improvements, taxpayers are typically reporting increases in the 4% to 5% range—less than half the amount claimed by the authors. They erred by not factoring in new properties and growth in non-residential property values that absorb parts of county/city budget costs.

They point to the impact of taxes on the elderly — a reasonable question. But the answer should note that Social Security payments will go up next year by 8.7%—with the “take home pay” increasing even more because Medicare premiums will decrease. Also, the state has recently boosted tax relief under the elderly homeowner and renter property tax credit for people over 62.

Worse yet, the earlier column ignores that the crisis intervention levy will save or redeem lives ravaged by mental illness, addiction, misfortune, or wrong choices. The levy will help people become productive workers supporting their own families. It will reduce tax dollars spent on incarceration and services that maintain people but fail to transform their lives.

We know why the crisis levy is needed. A few years ago, a family in our neighborhood called 911 for help with a mentally ill, non-custodial father. The police arrived. The father became aggressive. The police shot him dead with his children in the home. Beyond the immediate loss of life, trauma science teaches that witnessing violence often harms the future lives of young people. This family and the rest of us will long pay a price for the absence of a mobile crisis team that could have prevented this tragedy.

Thanks to temporary pandemic funds, mobile crisis teams have been more available to help in other cases. I know a suicidal teenager who is alive today because a Missoula crisis team responded in the middle of the night.

Again, because of temporary funding, we know that helping houseless people with temporary shelters combined with intensive counseling and other social services has enabled them to turn their lives around, hold jobs, and secure a place to live.

We know also, that when non-violent first offenders are diverted from jail and provided programs to help them solve their underlying problems, including mental illness, they can become law-abiding, productive members of our community.

These efforts redeem lives, increase our workforce, and save taxpayer money that would be spent on jails instead.

Crisis intervention works. But the temporary federal dollars are going away. We need the levy to continue the good work recently done.

The earlier column ignores these facts. Instead, it labels mentally ill persons, suicidal teenagers, people without a house, and first time, non-violent offenders as a “special interest.” That is wrong. They are human beings who deserve being treated with dignity and respect and who simply need our help to stay alive and become productive members of our community.

The levy will cost me about $81 a year – less than a recent evening of pizza and dessert with family and grandkids. If that $81 saves the life of one teenager from suicide, or prevents one disturbed parent from being shot by police, or helps one houseless person get a job and a home, or convinces one offender to find a straight path forward, it is worth every dollar. And I am convinced that money will do even more.

Please vote “yes” for the crisis intervention levy.