Daniel Chris Kaneff: Bringing fair stance on crime

I am running for Justice of the Peace, seat #1 Missoula County Montana.

I was born in Missoula in 1970 and returned to Missoula in 1995 after an 8-year tour in the Marine Corps, which included Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. I attended the University of Montana and earned a B.S. in business administration in 2002 while serving as a full-time police officer for the city of Missoula. I was hired by the Missoula Police Dept. in 2000 and recently retired after 21 years of honorable service.

What I bring to the position would be 21 years of law enforcement experience, serving my community as well as more than 20 years of military service that started in 1988 when I joined the Marine Corps. This service continued in the Montana National Guard where I served two more tours in Iraq in 2005 and 2010/2011, as an Infantry Platoon Leader and Company Commander, respectively. I understand what it takes to serve in a leadership role where it is imperative to conduct yourself beyond reproach.

My personal awards include the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Police Medal among others.

What I bring to the office of Justice of the Peace is a hard but fair stance on crime, transparency in decision-making, and conduct above reproach.

I don't believe our forefathers ever intended any elected position to be or become a career, and certainly they never intended for those positions to be used to make individuals rich. I believe that every elected position should have term limits with no lifetime benefits. The only way we as the voting citizens will be able to change the damage that is done to the system, is to vote out incumbents on a regular basis. Service should be a sacrifice and a duty to be honored and proud of, not a means to gain power and money. If elected I vow to term limit myself to two terms.

For questions or comments, email me at daniel@kaneffforjp.com, and at my website at KaneffForJP.com.

Please do your research on each and every candidate before voting. There is some interesting stuff out there. Ballots for the primary went out on May 13. Please have your ballots in by June 8.

Daniel Chris Kaneff is running for Justice of the Peace Seat 1.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0