Daniel Lee: Return nation's governance to its people

Now that Labor Day is in the rearview mirror, we can now “look forward” to mid-term political campaigning. It’s going to get ugly, it usually does. Are you tired of our toxic, two-party political system? Are you a member of one of our two major parties who no longer feels well-represented? Are you an independent politically homeless voter? Most importantly, are you a member of the exhausted majority?

Too often, politicians try to “score points” for their team while demonizing their opponent. There is little time for sober reflection or space for long-term thinking in our current political environment. This is the poisonous fruit of an anti-competitive, two-party duopoly that controls our modern politics industry. During the 2020 election cycle, almost $16 billion was spent by the politics industry. Was it worth it? This past summer, only 17% of Americans approved of the way Congress was handling its job while President Biden’s job approval rating slumped to 44% (Gallup Poll),

For our Republic to thrive, we need more and better choices on the ballot. Elected leaders should be accountable to all of their constituents — not just to political action committees or party membership. A marked increase in party partisanship has led to less competitive elections and more predictable outcomes based on which party is in the majority. Fewer politicians fear losing in the general election, and fewer still can win on the other party’s “turf.” Third parties and independents are virtually shut out. Moreover, our antiquated and unnecessarily partisan primary election system has led to systemic failures: from gridlock to rewarding toxic and divisive behavior.

Thankfully, there are powerful innovations that can address these issues and make American democracy more competitive. Innovations such as open, single-ballot primary elections, with the top four or five candidates advancing to the general election, where ranked-choice voting is used to select a winner. These innovations have already been adopted in Alaska and Maine as well as in numerous municipal elections across our nation.

These innovative election systems promise to infuse healthy competition into our elections. Imagine a world where instead of voting for the “lesser of two evils” citizens have several candidates to choose from. Imagine a general election without negative campaigning and four or five worthwhile candidates (regardless of party affiliation) competing based on their own personal ideas and actions; not simply their level of obstruction or how well they ridicule their opponent in grainy black and white political ads. In a ranked-choice system, the candidate with the best ideas and the broadest appeal is the most likely to win. The result is that more of us will finally feel well-represented again!

All change begins at the personal level, so take some time to learn for yourself. Check out VeteransforPoliticalInnovation.org or FairVote.org websites. There you will find information about ranked-choice voting and how you can get involved. We have the power to fix our broken political system and in doing so, rightfully return our nation’s governance to its people.