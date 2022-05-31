Danny Tenenbaum: Zoeey Zephyr has skills and passion needed to lead MT

Do you live in Franklin to the Fort or the Slant Streets? If so, you have an opportunity to send a fresh voice to the Montana Legislature. House District 100, the most progressive legislative district in Montana, deserves a fearless representative with on-the-ground experience in the lawmaking process. Zooey Zephyr is that leader. As one of Missoula's progressive Democratic state representatives, I am proud to support her campaign for the Montana Legislature.

I am always looking out for future candidates — smart, hardworking people whose perspectives are missing at the State Capitol. As a renter, a union worker, and a trans woman, Zooey is the worst nightmare of for the extremists desperately trying to turn Montana into a right-wing playground for the hyper-rich. She will be crucial in advocating for Montanans who are underrepresented in the lawmaking process — the Montanans that right-wing politicians target with impunity.

Running for the Montana legislature isn't hard — it costs $15 and not much else. But Zooey is not a candidate who's just sat on the sidelines the past few years. Zooey's work gives real meaning to our Constitution's unfulfilled promise of equal protection under the law. I've seen Zooey operate firsthand. When hateful bill after hateful bill was pushed through the 2021 legislature, Zooey was there, fearlessly working to flip Republican votes. When I met with her afterwards, my first question was "When are you running for the Legislature?"

Zooey has the skills and the passion that we need in progressive leaders in Montana. I hope you'll join me in supporting Zooey Zephyr for House District 100.

Danny Tenenbaum, D-Missoula, represents House District 95.

