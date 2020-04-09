Darby timber sale based on flawed assumptions

One of the myths that proponent of chain saw medicine begin with is the erroneous premise is that logging will "cure" the "dense" forests that contribute to high-severity fires.

The problem with this assumption is that it's not accurate. Studies have shown that in many instances, dense forest stands often burn at low and moderate intensity, in part, because they are shadier, cooler and moister.

Furthermore, even if a stand burns at high severity, that is not a problem as construed by those immersed in the industrial forestry paradigm. Ecosystems need high severity blazes to create snags, down woody debris (i.e., logs on the forest floor), creation of wildlife habitat such as when logs fall into streams contributing to aquatic ecosystems, and to reset ecological succession. High severity blazes also help to store carbon (burnt trees store a lot of carbon).

If there is a problem with our forests, it is that they are degraded and “depleted” from a hundred years of forest management. The degradation includes fewer snags, a reduction in old-growth, less woody biomass on the forest floor, less carbon stored in soils and tree boles, and far too many roads, weeds, and loss of wildlife security cover.