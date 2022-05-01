Dave Jones: Stand in solidarity with laborers

The first of May is known as May Day by the international labor movement. Though Americans typically associate the date with a pole and bright ribbons, May Day is a time to pay tribute to those working-class activists who came before us, as well as those who today carry the struggle for worker power forward. Though it is not well known, Montana has a proud history as one of the birthplaces of the modern labor movement. Frank Little was hanged in Butte trying to organize miners and the Rebel Girl mine. Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, was jailed here in Missoula defending the right to free speech.

One might assume that progress for workers was achieved through legislative or judicial process, but the truth is that each gain of the working class has been the result of bitter, often violent confrontation with the capitalist class and state forces under their control. Each victory, such as the right to organize into unions, the eight-hour workday, safety standards, and the end of child labor was won through direct action and mass movements, through strikes and slowdowns. In retaliation, workers and their families were murdered, beaten, jailed and blackballed.

On May 1, 1886, exactly one hundred and thirty-six years ago, the American Federation of Labor called for nationwide strikes wherever the eight-hour day was refused. Three days later, three thousand people had gathered at Haymarket Square in Chicago. Soon after, 180 policemen showed up and ordered the crowd to disperse. A bomb was thrown in the midst of the police, wounding 66. Seven died. The police fired into the crowd, killing several people, wounding another 200. In August of that year eight men labeled anarchists were convicted in a sensational and controversial trial. Seven of those men received a death sentence despite their being no solid evidence of complicity.

We recite this history to honor those who sacrificed so much and to keep their memory alive. We do it as well to remind ourselves that this same struggle continues today. New unions are forming and existing unions are striking for better working conditions. In Staten Island N.Y., the independent Amazon Labor Union just won an historic election by a wide margin to create the first unionized workplace in Amazon’s extensive network of fulfillment, delivery, and sortation centers across the U.S. As of April 14, two union election wins in Boston, Massachusetts, for Starbucks Workers United means 20 Starbucks stores have unionized. More than 200 other Starbucks locations have filed or announced their intention to unionize. Student workers at Grinnell, Kenyon, Wesleyan and Dartmouth colleges are organizing. Teachers in the Twin Cities have walked out. Nurses at Kaiser hospitals and farm workers in Washington state recently struck to win better conditions and pay.

And here in Missoula the workers at Black Coffee are tapping into this energy and seizing this historical moment to build their own union and gain power at the workplace. While billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz call these unionization drives an “assault on our country,” on this May Day the community needs to stand in solidarity with those whose labor actually built this country. And continues to do so every day.

Dave Jones, organizer, Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America.

