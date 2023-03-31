As an experienced teacher and a person who attended both private and public schools, I need to rebut Kendall Cotton’s recent piece (Missoulian March 27) on the need for charter schools.

Cotton argues that charter schools are needed because of the failure of public schools, which is NOT taking place in Montana. Talk to almost every parent and they are very satisfied with their local public school and especially their teachers.

Montana does have a charter school law, but the reason you don’t see many charter schools out there is because there is no need. Public schools in Montana do adapt to student needs, and public schools frequently try new innovations because of the gifted and dedicated teachers in almost every community.

What charter school advocates want is for students to be a “product,” that they can cater to, and sell in an open market of free enterprise, where businesses, on-line and for-profit schools, and money-making enterprises rule the day.

In Montana, parents and community members already have a strong relationship with the schools and the teachers, so there is no need to wreck that system by bringing in a “second,” school board (sometimes with a specific ax to grind), and have a corporation fire teachers, at will, just so there can be another alternative.

If you really read Cotton’s article carefully, note what charter schools do:

– disrupt the status quo and upend the authority of the local school board.

– remove public school regulations on curriculum design.

– destroy teacher certification rules (hire anyone to teach).

– obliterate any accountability and can force teachers to work for less pay.

– undercuts standards and has no limit on the variances to rules that can occur.

A strong argument these folks have is that students and parents need “school choice” – which is true. But in Montana, public schools, for the most part, already provide that choice. Missoula, and schools in the Bitterroot generally allow students to go to any school, if they simply ask. There are many choices that fit the needs of almost every student. Most communities also have a variety of private schools as well, but private schools cater to very specialized and smaller groups of students – gifted, religious instruction, outdoor or progressive education, etc.

I think it more important to fully fund public schools and improve teacher working conditions rather than “disrupt,” the system and tear down our already excellent public schools. Teacher pay in Montana is near the lowest in the country, and teachers are leaving the profession in droves, stressed at always being under attack.

Every teacher I know loves the job, and does it to serve the students and community. Let’s not destroy the good that we have now, for the sake of an idea that “competition,” in education, will make things better.

What happens in small-town Montana, when a new business, like a grocery or hardware store, opens up to compete with the other? Both end up weaker, or one gets destroyed. I don’t want to play with student’s lives and bank on this idea that even more competition, likely provided by an out of state, for-profit business, is the panacea that will solve any problems in education.

Contact your legislators and urge them to reject charter schools and other school privatization schemes. Your school tax dollars should not go to a business corporation.

Destroy your local school and get rid of even more local teachers? NO – We don’t want the Montana legislature to do one more damaging thing, just because they can!