Dave Strohmaier: Keeping Missoula the brightest star in the big sky

It’s been an honor representing the nearly 120,000 residents of Missoula County for the past six years, working as a team with my fellow commissioners, eight other independently elected county officials, and 1,000 dedicated county employees.

Over the past two years, we’ve navigated the greatest public health crisis in a century, are experiencing a global climate emergency, and wrestle with how to preserve this place we love when thousands of others have also found Missoula County and fallen in love with it. We’ve restored our treasured fairgrounds, strengthened government-to-government relations with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (and hosted a fantastic Beartracks Bridge celebration last week), garnered recognition for innovative public engagement such as our Tip-of-the-Spear podcast, and led the way in creating the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority focused on reestablishing Amtrak service through Missoula County and beyond. To keep working on these issues and more, I’m running for reelection.

I got into public service to give back to my community, not to grind axes. Let’s face it, politics in Montana and across the nation at the present time is not one of our better moments. Too many of us fail to give each other the benefit of the doubt. We expect the worst, not the best from one another. And we can’t even follow the Golden Rule. The pandemic has brought out the best in our community and it’s also brought out some of the absolute worst. I believe we can, and must, rise above that. Thankfully, the team I work with at Missoula County shows up every day wanting to do its level best to think boldly and creatively about how to leave this place better than we found it.

My philosophy of governance is pretty simple: treat others how you want to be treated, provide staff the tools they need to succeed, be willing to try new things and make mistakes, and figure out ways to get to yes rather than defaulting to no. As one of my colleagues has said, you can’t roll up your sleeves when you’re wringing your hands, and your county government is over hand-wringing.

The state of Missoula County is strong, but work remains. I look forward to implementing our recently adopted Missoula County housing plan, tackling houselessness through innovative programs such as the Trinity Project and the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (something that folks just a few years ago didn’t think possible but has proven successful). We secured a $13 million federal grant that is, as we speak, paying for infrastructure in the area between Mullan Road and West Broadway that will support thousands of additional homes. We recently updated our zoning and land use regulations to create innovative options for housing without degrading our quality of life and values we cherish. We’ll soon begin updating our county growth policy.

Finally, none of this makes a bit of difference unless we’re good stewards of the land, including mitigating and adapting to climate change (achieving 100% clean electricity by 2030 in the Missoula urban area), protecting our air and water quality (such as remediating mining waste in the Ninemile and pushing the EPA for a full cleanup of the Smurfit-Stone site), creating fire-adapted communities and fire-resilient landscapes (from Condon to Lolo), and ensuring that proposed developments (such as at Holland Lake) are scrutinized for their impacts to the natural and human environment.

I look forward to serving the residents of Missoula County for another term, and you can learn more about my campaign at strohmaierforcommissioner.com. Let’s keep Missoula County the brightest star in Montana’s big sky!