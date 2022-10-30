David Atkins: Energy security, national security and climate disruption - vote wisely

The world is a complicated place needing pragmatic problem solvers who use integrated thinking to recognize and address the complexity. Vote accordingly.

Ukraine’s sovereign national borders have been violated by Russia, again, and Putin threatens to use nuclear tactical weapons. As they do in Hong Kong, China wants to control and restrict the freedoms of Taiwan, which produces about 90% of computer chips in the world. These events threaten our national security.

Droughts in the western U.S., across Europe and Asia are affecting food production, hydroelectric power production, increasing wildfires damaging our watersheds, and resulting smoke is driving health problems and costs up. Meanwhile, floods, whether in the Yellowstone, Germany or Pakistan, are disrupting lives and economies, and causing significant expenditures in repairs to roads, power, sewer, water and other basic infrastructure. All of these have been forecast by scientists as likely outcomes from our emissions of greenhouse gases.

Energy security and global energy supplies have been disrupted. The pandemic precipitously dropped the demand and cost of oil in 2020, only to dramatically increase as the vaccines allowed economies to re-invigorate, followed by Putin’s use of energy as a weapon of war on the west. These events have driven global oil and natural gas markets to swing wildly in the past 3 years. As global commodities, the US being a major producer doesn’t protect us from these price swings.

The former energy secretaries of the Trump and Obama administrations acknowledged these problems and their complexity at a recent conference sponsored by Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy. In these trying political times there was bipartisan agreement.

Conference participants talked about the challenges of supplying oil and gas to meet both ours and our allies’ needs to counter Putin’s war, while at the same time transitioning away from dependence on fossil fuels and their greenhouse gas emissions. It will take time to build new power transmission lines, and develop clean power production from geothermal, nuclear, wind, solar, along with biofuels and green hydrogen for things that are hard to electrify. We also need affordable carbon capture and storage abilities. Balancing this transition requires people in elected office to focus on solving problems, not ideologies driven by special interests lining their pockets.

Producing essential minerals for batteries, power lines to support electrification of our transportation system, the use of wood to reduce the amount of steel, concrete, fossil based plastic and aluminum in our built and packaging environment is needed. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale simplistically call for more oil and gas production, ignoring the fact that climate disruption is real and we are already paying the price for it through the increasing number of “natural” disasters. Yes, we need to continue to using fossil fuels in the next 10-20 years, but we must ramp up alternatives as quickly as possible.

Sen. Tester is a pragmatist who helped craft the Infrastructure Bill and supported the CHIPS and Science Act, both of which passed with bipartisan support. The Inflation Reduction Act provides major funding to help us transition to non carbon emitting energy while allowing more oil and gas leasing and pipeline development. Both strategies are needed to address global energy transitions and national security.

Montana has the opportunity to be a leading producer of clean power and essential minerals needed in the long run, as well as oil and gas for the near term transition. Vote to put a Representative in Congress who will get us there. We need problem solvers, not ideologues.

Monica Tranel has pragmatic sense from growing up on a Montana ranch, and experience working on renewable energy development through her work related to the PSC. She has my vote for the new western congressional district.