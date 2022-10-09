David Wall: The role of the county auditor

In just a few weeks, for the first time in well over 20 years, the residents of Missoula County will have a chance to vote for their county auditor in a contested election. As many folks don’t even know they have a county auditor, or that it’s an elected position, I would like to explain a little bit about the position, and the general approach I have used on the job for the past several years.

The basic role of any county auditor is to serve as the internal audit function for the county government. We ensure that payments made by the county are genuine county expenses and that county policies and procedures are followed. This entails using the old audit stand-byes like internal controls, cash counts, and compliance audits. It is even more exciting than it sounds.

Every auditor will perform their job slightly differently based on their personality and values. As I am your current county auditor, and as I am asking for your vote yet again, I feel like I owe you a description of me as a person and the values I hold dear.

My first rule of thumb is to be of service to my coworkers. I am not the person looking over everyone’s shoulder and yelling “gotcha” if a mistake is made. Everyone makes mistakes, and they should be viewed as learning opportunities, not punishment opportunities. Instead, I make myself available as a resource for county staff when questions arise about policy or procurement. I also work with departments in designing internal control systems that allow us to make certain that policy is followed. This ensures compliance without the use of fear or intimidation.

I received my accounting degree a few years ago from MSU-Billings, but before that I had always worked jobs that required a paycheck-to-paycheck existence. My loyalty still resides with front line workers. I am pro-union, and though I am now considered by some a member of county management, I am on the side of labor at every step. This is another reason I insist on building good systems, not tearing down people.

I spend most of my time assisting departments with their large purchases, or procurement. I always said that if I were to ever make a horror movie aimed only at government employees, I would name it “Request for Proposals” as that process seems to fill them with terror. I try to make the process less terrifying and perhaps even satisfying and fun!

Working on purchasing policies and procedures also allows me to let my progressive values shine. The first couple of pages of our new purchasing policy, which I wrote with lots of help, deal almost exclusively with making environmentally sustainable choices when purchasing goods. These include recycled products, energy efficient products, and products with the least amount of waste. I am a “tree hugger” and I don’t try to hide it.

I also strive to incorporate the ideals of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) into my work and my life. Incorporating JEDI into my work rubs some people the wrong way and is the main reason I have an opponent this election. Nevertheless, I will continue to do this as I feel that I have an obligation, as a part of the “system”, to do everything possible to reverse systemic discrimination.

These values in purchasing and policy are a welcome addition to our still existing priorities of transparency and efficiency.

It has been my pleasure and honor to serve as your county auditor, and I humbly ask for your vote.