Debates enrich our democracy

Political debates are a fundamental part of a healthy democracy. Yet, at the national level and even in Montana, there is “debate” on whether to continue to have them.
Pundits argue that, because of politicians’ lies and the reticence (or inability) of media to fact-check in real time, debates have lost their relevance. Others point out that, given dark money’s dominance, debates, at best, are quaint.
While true, to a degree, I would argue that, as a country and state, we should strive to be less, not more, like authoritarian Russia, North Korea, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. That is, neither Putin, Kim Jong-un, Erdogan, nor Mohammed bin Salman - those countries’ respective leaders - would agree to a debate, particularly when it is against their self-interest.
To a lesser degree, that’s why American (including Montanan) incumbent or otherwise well-known and well-capitalized politicians sometimes choose to skip out on debates. Like in authoritarian countries, it’s a dismissal and show of power over one’s opponents. It’s also a flouting of democracy.
Debates give voice to the voiceless and facilitate the pointing out of inconvenient facts. When debates are allowed to be cancelled or diluted, far more than the underdog candidate is harmed. Our future is, our ability to plant seeds of hope amid the detritus.
After pundits assessed that I’d won the Democratic U.S. Senate debate (my first debate of any kind) in Bozeman in February, 2020 – reference the commentary of The Montana Free Press, The Montana Post, and college debate coaches – I reflected on the importance of debates, in general. Despite all the advantages of my opponents - including a just-relocated Canadian-born Californian with lots of coastal donor money and Helena’s celebrity mayor who had repeatedly been interviewed on national television - none of that mattered on the debate stage. Ideas, qualifications, knowledge of Montana, and poise took front seat.
(In transparency, I was also criticized by pundits, even supporters, for opining during the debate that the other four candidates on the stage, including the just-relocated Californian and a candidate with multiple DUI’s, would, if nominated, give Senator Daines “a free pass” in the general election.)
On 09 March, Governor Bullock jumped into the U.S. Senate race, despite assurances to the contrary. All Democratic candidates save me dropped out.
While staying in may have seemed hubristic, I wasn’t wild about several of the governor’s policies. Moreover, unlike me, Bullock isn’t a former U.S. Naval Academy-commissioned naval officer and has never served honorably in a combat zone. He is not a certified nuclear engineer nor has he worked on multi-billion dollar private sector energy projects, in the U.S. and abroad. He has never taught, as a union educator, high school math and English on a Montana Indian reservation, helping underserved kids. He has no direct Montana agricultural or business experience. Comparatively little international experience. And so on.
Moreover, Bullock’s huge advantages – world-class political experience and being an attorney – are already overrepresented on the floor of the U.S. Senate, a body teeming with career politicians and lawyers. Other skill sets in Washington, D.C. are needed, desperately.
Without primary debates, no voter would know any of that. And, because Bullock chose not to participate in debates, only a few voters did.
Certainly, a pandemic was unfolding at the same time, requiring the governor’s attention, yet other key officials – from Lieutenant Governor Cooney to Congressman Gianforte – found the time in their busy schedules to participate in their party’s primary debates. But Governor Bullock didn’t sufficiently value the role of primary debates in our democracy, my worth as a primary opponent – an indirect slight to every veteran who has risked life and limb for country, small business person, farmer and rancher, teacher, union member – or, fresh off a presidential run, was disinclined to be publicly challenged.
Governor Bullock - anointed by U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer - did not participate in a single primary debate or forum (three had been planned, in Billings, Missoula, and Kalispell), the only Democratic nominee of a Montana Tier A race not to.
Given his subpar performance in the first two general election debates against Senator Daines – a point even liberals concede – he could have used the practice. Most importantly, Montana’s democracy and voters would have been properly respected by their governor.
John Mues is a former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate.
