Debates enrich our democracy

After pundits assessed that I’d won the Democratic U.S. Senate debate (my first debate of any kind) in Bozeman in February, 2020 – reference the commentary of The Montana Free Press, The Montana Post, and college debate coaches – I reflected on the importance of debates, in general. Despite all the advantages of my opponents - including a just-relocated Canadian-born Californian with lots of coastal donor money and Helena’s celebrity mayor who had repeatedly been interviewed on national television - none of that mattered on the debate stage. Ideas, qualifications, knowledge of Montana, and poise took front seat.

(In transparency, I was also criticized by pundits, even supporters, for opining during the debate that the other four candidates on the stage, including the just-relocated Californian and a candidate with multiple DUI’s, would, if nominated, give Senator Daines “a free pass” in the general election.)

On 09 March, Governor Bullock jumped into the U.S. Senate race, despite assurances to the contrary. All Democratic candidates save me dropped out.