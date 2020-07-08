Declaration of independence from Republican Party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ever hear of Rudy Stanko, well-known in Montana 20-plus years ago? Rudy “Stinko,” you say? Well, maybe. Here’s the story.

Rudy Stanko liked to speed, and it was easy for him to do so because from 1955-1974 and again from 1995-1999, the speed limit in our state was “reasonable and prudent” in the opinion of the arresting officer. This worked well enough when the spirit of the law was respected, but then along came Stanko. In one three-month period, he was clocked exceeding 100 mph three times. Our law enforcement and judicial systems had enough, so the Montana Legislature took up the issue.

By imposing a specific numerical speed limit, any driver could be ticketed for exceeding it. And we no longer had to tolerate drivers like Stanko deliberately endangering public safety, tying up the court docket and wasting police officers’ time.

The strict limits bill passed in Montana, but not without spirited debate. Wyoming had recently changed its undefined speed limit (like Montana’s) to specific speeds, and our feedback was that they liked it. When the 70 mph limit came up in the Montana Senate, the wisecrack was made that the only time Sen. Allen Kolstad drove that slowly was when he was backing out of the garage.