Defend Doughboy statue from vandalism

June 7, 2020, is a date in Missoula that will go down in infamy. On that day, when protests were held at the Missoula County Courthouse, someone defaced the Doughboy war memorial statue by spray-painting its base and wrapping a desecrated American flag around its neck.

Violence and destruction have unfortunately marred some protests taking place across the nation as their participants vent their rage against what they perceive to be symbols of oppression. This speaks to the blind ignorance of whoever defaced this historical monument. Sadly, they can't tell the difference between a statue of a soldier honoring Missoula's war dead to a statue of Christopher Columbus. Or do they really care? Will any statue serve their purpose?

The statue of the Doughboy soldier was erected in 1927 to honor those Missoula veterans who gave their lives to protect those demonstrators' right to protest. Without this great sacrifice, they wouldn't have had the opportunity to vent that day.

Each Nov. 11, on the anniversary of Armistice Day that celebrated the close of World War I, a solemn ceremony takes place in Missoula honoring all Montana veterans of all wars who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Now called Veterans Day, each year it is held on the hallowed ground that surrounds the monument of the Doughboy soldier.