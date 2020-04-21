Defending public humanities

Secondly, humanist studies and conversations are the core of American Democracy. A democracy rests on the backs of its constituents and is responsible for the education of its citizens. A strong, responsive government relies on civic engagement, and civic engagement relies on the examination of the human condition. The humanities, regardless of discipline, promote curiosity, initiative, and problem solving, all of which translate to a more rounded society that is well-equipped to handle the perpetual tension of continuity and change that is ingrained in the human experience. As the nation transitions to working from home, isolating themselves from loved ones, or continuing their essential labor — carrying on amid dramatic change — critical analysis of the circumstances and exploring new ideas is imperative. The humanities expand the possibilities for the future.