Delays in seeking care can make matters worse

COVID fears have provided some patients the needed pause as they determine if emergent care is actually required and this has been beneficial in managing clinical demand. And, while we are grateful that so many of you are staying home to take care of yourself and others, we want to remind you to come to the ED to take care of yourself and others, as appropriate. We want to make it clear that if you are having serious medical and potentially life-threatening symptoms, please do not avoid care out of fear. We are here for you and are doing our best to minimize any potential risk for you, from COVID or any possible harm.