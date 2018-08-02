As the numbers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia continues to grow with ever increasing rates, it has become clear that our nation is facing a public health crisis. Last year in Montana, Medicare spent $17,118 per capita on dementia care; and Medicaid spent $150 million on dementia care, with the expectation of a 33.4% increase from 2018 to 2025. That’s the bad news.
The good news is that some inroads are being made into understanding the prevention of dementia. Last year saw the publication of two dementia-focused, comprehensive, state-of-the-science reports. One, from the American Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, identified three promising but inconclusive findings about prevention: remaining physically and mentally active and managing high blood pressure. The other, from the Lancet Commissions, a major British Medical Journal, proposed that the following potentially modifiable risk factors might account for 35% of dementia cases: hearing loss, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, depression, physical inactivity, social isolation, and diabetes.
Although couched in the terms “promising” and “potentially modifiable,” maybe we CAN do something about dementia. Most of these risk factors already are the focus of many efforts to promote healthy living. If addressing them may also prevent a significant number of dementia cases, that is great news.
When faced with a public health crisis, communities can take an active role by recognizing the problem and implementing change. Creating dementia friendly communities is one approach communities can take.
The Dementia Friendly movement is gaining momentum in communities across the country. Missoula is one of those communities, spearheaded 2½ years ago by a grassroots group originally called the Missoula Coalition on Aging & Disability. After affiliating with Missoula Aging Services earlier this year, we shortened our name to Dementia Friendly Missoula (DFM). Learn more about DFM at https://missoulaagingservices.org/our-services/dementia-friendly-missoula/.
Dementia friendly communities raise awareness of dementia, challenge its stigma, and work with local institutions to create welcoming environments. They empower citizens with dementia to remain engaged in their communities and continue to live meaningful lives. They provide a vision of how to better approach those with dementia. These communities think of creative ways to address risk factors like physical and mental inactivity, social isolation, depression, obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes.
In our town, several dementia friendly activities are underway. The Missoula Public Library holds Memory Cafés to create a welcoming space for individuals experiencing memory loss and their care partners. The Missoula Art Museum has developed the Art in the Moment program. Dementia Friendly Missoula has developed resource brochures for health care providers’ offices, participates in local health fairs, and has offered continuing education on early diagnosis to health care professionals. Missoula Parks and Rec has developed opportunities to remain active through the Prescription Trail system. The Rural Institute loans tandem tricycles to ride in our bicycle friendly city. Though some efforts require funding, there are many dementia friendly practices that are low cost.
These activities represent the interest already present in our community and it is exciting to see that momentum is gathering. To keep it going, DFM invites Missoula to continue learning about the challenges of dementia and what more can be done to implement dementia friendly practices in all community sectors. DFM provides various educational offerings for groups, businesses, faith communities, banks and financial institutions, city/county government, and neighborhoods. If you are interested in learning about these educational opportunities, please call Missoula Aging Services (406) 728-9682. We are happy to meet with you to answer questions, discuss dementia friendly practices, and arrange a training.