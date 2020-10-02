Democrats aren't what they used to be

I think we all understand morally that Black lives matter, just like all other colors. But when the liberal mainstream media takes isolated incidents under great tensions, however regrettable, to manufacture major racial anxiety and ignores the hundreds of Black on Black shooting deaths sadly occurring within their own communities, don’t you get a totally unrealistic status report on America?

Also mattering to me are lives of formed unborn babies, aborted and killed by the millions – another product of liberal Democrats. Murdered among them were and are future geniuses, leaders, educators, medical professionals, scientists, compassionate personalities, etc. They could be helping us now to make our country and planet better places. Liberal Democrats care about animal rights but not these human rights. Why not? People are creatures, too.

Christianity and Judaism, the Bible religions, are whipping boys of liberal Democrats, who try to force on them federal regulations and court rulings contrary to their core beliefs. Like in the areas of abortion and same-sex “marriage.” I know it gets complicated and that we have liberal-leaning Christian churches and Jewish groups who always seem ready to conform their dogmas to secular society’s whims. But, to me, and maybe to you, religious beliefs and moral values are set in time and are not bendable to whatever the secular world says.