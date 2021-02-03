Democrats leading the way on jobs, tax cuts for working Montanans

Last week, Governor Gianforte, for the first time since taking office, shared his vision for our state — a vision that is limited to massive giveaways for Montana’s wealthiest, and gives quiet approval for an unprecedented barrage of attacks on the freedoms of Montana’s women and children.

Democrats have a better plan that aims to meet the challenges of our time by creating jobs and opportunity for Montanans. Rather than prioritizing out-of-state interests, Democrats are investing in the people who live here, have roots here, raise families here, and care deeply about making this state a better place.

This has been a hard year for Montanans, and this pandemic changed our world in ways that we couldn’t have imagined. As COVID silently spread through our country and our state, every single family was touched by loss in one way or another — loss of income, loss of health, loss of mobility, and in too many cases, loss of friends, neighbors or family.

In the face of it all, Montanans have endured — uplifted by the strength, determination, and optimism that define the people of this state. And as vaccinations get out to communities in all 56 counties, there’s more reason for hope than folks have had in a long time.