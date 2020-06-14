Democrats ready to work for Montanans

It’s no exaggeration to say that this is the most consequential election facing Montana voters in my lifetime. On Nov. 3, Montanans will make a choice between building on hard-fought progress made for Montana families, or electing a slate of candidates who have abandoned them.
Montana Democrats, led by Governor Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, have driven every bipartisan success we’ve seen in the last years, fighting and winning big for Montana’s working families — from expanding Medicaid and bringing health coverage to more than 90,000 working Montanans, to passing a comprehensive package to address the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Montana Democrats have also fought for rural broadband and hospitals, secured disaster relief for farmers and ranchers, and secured the first infrastructure package in a decade — and the jobs that come with it. All while balancing our state budget, year after year.
Montana Democrats fight for Montana’s working families, and we have results to show for it. The choice facing Montanans this November is clear, all the way down the ballot.
The race for the U.S. Senate is about leadership. Governor Bullock is a strong leader with a proven track record of standing up to special interests to get things done for everyday Montanans and leave our state a better place for future generations. During the COVID-19 crisis, he has displayed leadership, listened to experts, and put politics aside for the good of our state. Steve Daines, on the other hand, has been dishonest with Montana voters. Even as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading, Daines joined his party leaders in voting against paid leave and expanded unemployment benefits for hard-working Montanans and opposed efforts to provide Montana hospitals with the resources they need. The best part? He had the nerve to claim credit for the very measures he voted against!
In the race for U.S. House, Kathleen Williams has a long history serving the people of Montana. Her nearly four decade career in natural resources and public service traverses the public, private and nonprofit sectors. Throughout her career, she has worked with people of all political stripes to find win-win solutions to Montana’s most pressing problems including healthcare, job creation, and Montana's outdoor heritage. Meanwhile, her opponent, Maryland Matt Rosendale, has fought to roll back protections for Montanans with pre-existing conditions, rubber-stamped rate hikes for insurance companies and carried out political favors for his campaign donors while serving in his official capacity.
In the race for the governor’s seat, Montanans are choosing between a dedicated public servant, and a man who’s failed to even show up for work. Mike Cooney is one of Montana’s most trusted and effective leaders, having spent his entire career fighting for Montanans. Mike has been there for every major breakthrough for Montana working families, and as governor, he’ll continue to fight for access to health care, good jobs and ensuring public lands remain in public hands. Meanwhile, Greg Gianforte has missed more votes than 93% of Congress, failing to do the bare minimum of what we sent him to Washington to do — but that hasn’t stopped him from collecting taxpayer checks. Gianforte has proven that he’s a no-show congressman — Montanans can’t afford to elect him as our no-show governor.
Up and down the ticket, Montana Democrats have put forward a slate of candidates ready to fight tooth and nail for Montana’s working families and build on the progress we’ve made. Time and again, Democrats have rolled up our sleeves and gotten things done for Montana — and we’re ready to keep fighting for a brighter future for Big Sky Country this November and beyond.
Robyn Driscoll is the chair of the Montana Democratic Party.
