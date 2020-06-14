Democrats ready to work for Montanans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s no exaggeration to say that this is the most consequential election facing Montana voters in my lifetime. On Nov. 3, Montanans will make a choice between building on hard-fought progress made for Montana families, or electing a slate of candidates who have abandoned them.

Montana Democrats, led by Governor Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, have driven every bipartisan success we’ve seen in the last years, fighting and winning big for Montana’s working families — from expanding Medicaid and bringing health coverage to more than 90,000 working Montanans, to passing a comprehensive package to address the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Montana Democrats have also fought for rural broadband and hospitals, secured disaster relief for farmers and ranchers, and secured the first infrastructure package in a decade — and the jobs that come with it. All while balancing our state budget, year after year.

Montana Democrats fight for Montana’s working families, and we have results to show for it. The choice facing Montanans this November is clear, all the way down the ballot.