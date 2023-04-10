When I was knocking on doors this last election year, something stuck out to me. Every few doors, I would come across a house that was sitting empty, clearly marked as a short-term rental. A few doors down from there, I’d have someone tell me that their friends were forced to move, unable to find an affordable place to live. This striking contrast between empty houses and Bozeman locals unable to find a place to live was startling.

SB 517, a bill I introduced to the Legislature, would have implemented a graduated fee on short-term rentals, using the revenue created for grants to purchase and renovate existing buildings for housing.

The bill, however, was shot down by Republicans. Meanwhile, Republicans have focused on giving permanent tax breaks to the wealthy, only giving homeowners a one-time property tax break, and attacking the freedom of Montanans to be who they are and love who they love. Those shameful priorities have left renters out of the mix entirely.

SB 517 would have benefited Bozeman and communities across Montana, providing more immediate relief to the housing crisis. It wouldn’t have applied to folks who use their primary residence or accessory dwelling units (ADUs) as short-term rentals, instead targeting investment short-term rentals owned by people who live out of state and are only taking advantage of Montana communities to generate cash.

Short-term rentals provide some benefit to the community. In theory, they help boost local tourism and increase spending on local small businesses. In practice however, when service industry workers are unable to live where they work, local businesses are hurt and the community suffers. During Montana’s housing crisis, short-term rentals are adding to a strained housing supply, leaving renters with little reprieve.

In addition to SB 517, my Democratic colleagues in the Montana Senate have brought other pieces of legislation that would have provided renters with more immediate relief. Sen. Mary Ann Dunwell (D-Helena) introduced SB 194, a bill that would have provided a tax credit to landlords who rent their properties below market rate. Sen. Shannon O’Brien (D-Missoula) brought SB 15, a bill that would have expanded a graduated income tax credit for homeowners and renters. Senate Republicans blocked all of them.

With only a few weeks left to go this legislative session, I can only hope my Republican colleagues will wake up to the reality that working Montanans wake up to every day.