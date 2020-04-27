Denley Loge is an engaged, effective leader

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Montanans adapt to modified daily routines, the COVID-19 pandemic is justifiably front and center today. However, the immediate crisis will end, and we need to start thinking about how we rebuild our economy in the aftermath.

Elections are coming up, and when your ballot reaches your doorstep it’s important to carefully consider which candidates will most effectively lead our state through the recovery. Who will be chosen to lead Montana in the 2021 Legislature? Who will represent Mineral County and the surrounding area with pragmatic solutions?

Rep. Denley Loge is doing right by our community. He has consistently stood up for job creation, free enterprise and economic development since joining the legislature in 2017. Look no further than his score of 88% in the Montana Chamber of Commerce’s voting review for the 2019 session; Loge backs small business and delivers economic prosperity to our part of the state.

Then again, one can look further, for Loge’s leadership doesn’t stop at general business issues. His well-rounded approach to other aspects of our economy, including farming and agriculture, are proven with a 97% rating from the Montana Farm Bureau last session. He’s also pro jobs and pro infrastructure, as evidenced by his voting record on road and bridge repairs — arteries of Montana commerce.