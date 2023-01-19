Denley Loge: Legislative update

We have completed our second week of the 68th Montana Legislative session. We were sworn in on Jan. 2, and were already hearing bills in committees on the Jan. 3. This is the quickest start I have seen in now my fourth term in office. This quick start is a result of the governor asking all the agencies to go through and review anywhere there was red tape that could be adjusted or removed. These bills were pre-drafted and entered so we could hit the floor running. Many of these bills have already passed on the respective committees and body floors, ready to be acted on by the other chamber.

The weeks ahead will bring many policy bills to committees for review but also have started and will be bringing many more debates on such topics as tax rebates, infrastructure investments, property tax relief, housing, and reserves for rainy days. The big-dollar items in discussion are health and human services, public safety, and education. There are legislator bills dealing with these issues as well and the governor's budget dealing with these items. The debates are sometimes quite heated but you know in the end of the process, Montana will have a balanced budget. Everyone here is trying to do the best for the taxpayers of Montana. Some are trying to push faster than others on these issues but my idea is haste sometimes makes waste and we must proceed with caution to make the best decisions for our constituents.