Another two weeks has gone by quickly here in Helena. The State of the State address summed up much of the recent activities. We still do not have bills passing out of both chambers yet to make final decisions become law but bills are starting to cross from one chamber to the other. The appropriations committee is trying to put together a bundle of bills dealing with the state budget. The final dollar amounts are still in negotiation but the important topics of discussion include HB 212, business equipment tax, HB 192, income tax refund, HB 222, property tax relief, HB 267, safer highways and bridges, HB 251, debt free in 23, HB 221, capital gains clarification as well as some assorted tax credit bills. Watch these bills as they may make there way to the house floor this week. In addition to these budget topics, there is a constant flow of policy bills that fill the committee rooms every day. You can go on the Montana State Legislature website and find a complete list of daily floor agendas and committee agendas as well as the live video and audio of the floor and committee proceedings.