We are down to the crunch time this week. By the time you see this, all appropriation bills, revenue bills and referenda will have had to pass to the other chamber. The discussion if proposed Constitutional amendments should be passed on to the senate will have taken place. The last week has been long hours with some committee meetings going past 8 p.m. The final proposed bill count in the house was near 970. Some senate bill have been heard in House committees as well as some House bills have been heard in the senate so the next 23 days of session should give ample time to finish our business but they will not be short days. We have a four day break scheduled for Easter and then it is back to work. The spending bills for a balanced budget will also be passed to the Senate side for approval.