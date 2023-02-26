When two journalists recently took a photo of the 200-foot spy balloon over Billings I was shocked. I wondered why our military let such a large object slip into Montana airspace.

The story immediately jogged my memory of some balloon research I did in 1994. There is strong evidence that a World War II balloon-borne bomb from Japan killed a woman near Helena in the winter or spring of 1945. The death was first revealed in 1989 by two British TV journalists, Peter Williams and David Wallace. They interviewed retired Col. Murray J. Sanders who served as head of U.S. bio-warfare research at Fort Detrick, Maryland, from 1943 to 1946. Col. Sanders revealed the Helena incendiary-bomb tragedy shortly before he died in 1987. The only published reference to the death appears in the 1989 book “Unit 731” by Williams and Wallace. The book was written with the cooperation of Norman Covert, archivist at Fort Detrick.

If the Helena incident is true then it would be the first World War II civilian death in the U.S. caused by Japan. Official records show a balloon landed south of Helena at the community of Bernice on March 10, 1945. But the strict secrecy of the whole affair means that other balloons and even other deaths possibly went unreported. Thirty Japanese balloons were reported in Montana. Most history books say that six deaths near Bly, Oregon, on May 5, 1945, were the only deaths caused by 285 balloon bombs in the U.S.

Perhaps while our senators have all the military and CIA experts testify at the upcoming Chinese balloon investigation they could clear up the WWII incident near Helena. They might need to dig into the Col. Murray Sanders papers that are now archived at the University of Miami.

Back in 1945, the U.S. Army was concerned the Japanese balloons would spread infectious disease of humans or livestock here. Thankfully, no conclusive proof of biological agents was ever found near the balloon landings.

When I first learned of the “Unit 731” book in 1989 I waited to see if anyone would comment on the report of the Helena death. It seems, 34 years later, that nobody followed up on the story. In 1994, while working on a story for the Great Falls Tribune, I contacted the Army historian at Fort Harrison, near Helena. He found nothing about the death or any balloon in the immediate area. Consequently, I omitted the Helena death from my 4-2-94 Tribune story.

But a more recent book, published in 2014, gives more clues about the extreme secrecy of the Office of Censorship and the people involved. “Fu-Go, The Curious History of Japan’s Balloon Bomb Attack on America” by Ross Coen reveals many details of the campaign. The author explains how the War Department did not want the Japanese to learn about how far the balloons were traveling, etc. Over a five-month period, the Office of Censorship told newspapers that “all specific information as to the cause of death, injury, or damage” could not be reported as linked to the balloons. (Officials admitted that children were caught playing with unexploded bombs!) But the serious local unrest after the Bly incident caused censorship to end.

Many years ago a stone monument was erected near Bly, Oregon, for the six victims of the 1945 balloon bomb. Someday we may need a monument near Helena as well.