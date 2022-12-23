Dennis Brosten: Pondering the economy of Seely-Swan

As we wait for the promised reapplication of paperwork seeking the expansion of Holland Lake Lodge we can step back and ponder the economy of the area. Like the popular Yellowstone series on television, it illustrates the hard choices Montana leaders and citizens must make. In a recent television episode, John Dutton, the fictional governor of Montana, seeks to mitigate the negative effects of rapid development in Montana.

To take a step back, the Seeley-Swan region had nearly the opposite problem in 2000. That was when Pyramid Mountain Lumber announced it would soon close due to low lumber prices and a lack of capital to upgrade the mill. With about 135 employees, the mill was by far the largest employer in Seeley Lake. Pyramid Mountain Lumber offered middle class wages and year-round employment. Loss of the mill would have devastated the local economy and town.

Several groups worked together to save the mill. The Missoula Area Economic Development Corporation, Two Rivers Bank, the USDA, the State Board of Investments, and local timber owners all worked to secure a multi-million dollar finance package. Even the famous fashion designer Liz Claiborne and partner Art Ortenberg offered a $250,000 interest-free loan for one year. (The couple had a home in the area and practiced responsible management of their timberland.) I do not recall anyone going on the record in favor of the mill closure.

Later on, as the timber industry suffered various downturns, a diverse group of politicians in the Legislature and Congress cooperated in securing timber and capital to keep the mill in operation.

Fast-forward to the present, when the 6,500 comments on the Holland Lake lodge expansion are running about 99 percent opposed. I believe the overwhelming opposition to the lodge project involves some vexing problems with the tourist industry. It is an industry that offers few middle class jobs and often has negative effects on the environment.

All too often, our leaders and administrators have failed to promote the “prevailing wage” ideal when government land is involved. Surprisingly, it was President Herbert Hoover, a Republican, who sought to make sure that government contracts resulted in prevailing wage jobs for local workers. Hoover supported good wages with the Davis-Bacon Act in 1931. This Act needs to be expanded by Congress to include most federal contracts and to strive for a “living wage”. Congress could re-invite heiress Abigail Disney to testify about resort workers and executive pay. The Holland Lake Lodge, like many other lodges and ski areas, uses federal land under a contract.

The federal government has tremendous leverage regarding land contracts and can use this to support the middle class.

Put yourself in the place of a long-time resident of the Seeley-Swan area. Would you encourage your son or daughter to plan a career of seasonal work at Holland Lake Lodge?

Regarding the environment, George Ochenski wrote a good summary of the problem at Big Sky Resort in his column on November 28. State and federal officials have a poor record protecting water downstream from resorts. I wonder why the Forest Service cannot write environmental protection into the contracts and land-swaps that enable resort development.

If Utah-based POWDR Corporation sends in a revised application I hope the Seeley-Swan community can find a way to preserve the local quality of life. Unfortunately, Liz Claiborne and Art Ortenberg have passed away. And John Dutton is only a television character. I wonder if anyone has the resources and guts to fix the resort business?