Dennis Brosten: Should you be wearing fleece?

This is the time of year to look for post-holiday bargains on clothing. If you can find any deals on wool, especially wool from America, this is the year to upgrade your wardrobe. The reasons to do this upgrade are complex and controversial.

When the Duckworth brand of wool clothing was started in 2013 I got interested for a couple of reasons. I was working at a ski area and found that wool socks were critical to having warm feet at work. I also became convinced that wool base layers were the best way to stay warm while maintaining some skin ventilation while shoveling snow, etc. In addition to the comfort factor, I considered Duckworth to be a commendable effort to add value to a local commodity from Dillon, by marketing a finished product. Moreover, the garments are made in the US. (A nice overview of Duckworth appeared in the Nov. 14 Missoulian).

Another producer/retailer of interest is Alpacas of Montana based in Bozeman. They mainly sell direct retail online.

In the Flathead Valley, despite numerous upscale shops, Montana woolens (including Alpacas) are hard to find. In recent years, wool from China seems to be crowding out the local wool and even the New Zealand wool. Granted, many of the Asian garments have great style and low prices. Obviously, Montana producers are facing some very stiff competition. But is it fair competition?

Besides economics, there is an unexpected and unsettling reason to reconsider wearing domestic wool and other natural fibers. In the last couple years we have learned that microplastics from various sources including clothing are contaminating much of the state. The microplastic particles and fibers, some smaller than a red blood cell, are being found in Yellowstone Lake, Flathead Lake, and the snow at Big Sky Resort. A growing body of evidence indicates that microplastics pose a threat to fish, insects, and earthworms. At this point, the health effects of microplastics on people remain relatively unknown but of considerable concern. Sources of microplastics are diverse and surprising. For example, when you wash a fleece jacket it releases at least 8500 to 250,000 microplastic particles into the sewer system. About 765 to 22,500 of those particles pass right through the city sewer plant and go out the discharge pipe.

Perhaps the most shocking discovery occurred last October when Italian researchers found microplastics in human breast milk. Thirty-four healthy mothers had their milk tested and 25 of them had microplastics in their breastmilk! The study was done in Rome by the Universita Politechnica delle Marche. The lead scientist, Dr. Valentina Notarstefano, said that the discovery should not discourage mothers from breastfeeding because bottle-fed babies are likely to be consuming microplastics as well. However, as a precaution, she suggested that mothers pay greater attention to avoiding food wrapped in plastic, beverages in plastic, and clothes made of synthetic fabrics. Other researchers have found microplastics in beer, bottled water, fresh apples, and the human placenta. (There are many sources of microplastics which I do not have space to discuss here.)

At the present time there is no standard method to detect and count microplastics in food, water and human tissue. Scientists and regulators are still sorting out the methods and risks. But the situation is serious enough that you do not have to wait for all the answers to take some precautions. When you find a natural fiber garment for the same price as a synthetic one the choice is easy.