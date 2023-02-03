A close family friend recently told me about his grandfather being forced out of a nursing home in Hardin. The grandfather was a resident there but the 40-bed facility became insolvent. It was the only full-service nursing home in town. A few residents found care in Billings — about 50 miles away. But there is a shortage of beds there also. As a temporary measure, the grandfather was moved to the local hospital. A lack of Medicaid funding and staffing issues has forced the closure of about 11 nursing homes across Montana in recent months.

The news from Hardin did not surprise me. Last December the newspaper USA Today printed an investigative story about nursing homes across America. More than three quarters of 15,428 nursing homes were not meeting federal standards on staffing. Moreover, 94% of nursing homes fail to meet the American Health Care Association staffing guidelines. The problem existed well before the COVID epidemic and has gotten worse.

The nursing homes are only part of the reason I am wary of spending billions of dollars on a risky venture in Ukraine. I am also thinking about the local and national housing shortage, roads falling apart, youth suicide and a host of other problems. Can we afford to get engaged in a non-strategic location 4,700 miles from America?

It is very difficult to find out the amount of total direct and indirect aid to Ukraine since 1991. I would like to hear more about how we quietly got drawn into this mess during the Clinton and Bush era. Back in 2013 our Assistant Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, admitted we had spent $5 billion since 1991. I would like to learn more about how that happened and what was done with the money. The British Broadcasting Corporation and other sources have reported on Nuland’s interference in Ukrainian politics. It sure looks like our good intentions got out of control. Back in 2015, the author David Bromwich wrote, “It almost looks as if a cell of the State Department assumed the management of Ukraine policy and the president (Obama) was helpless to alter their design.” Our commitment to Ukraine since last February appears to be about $105 billion.

I am hopeful for a cease-fire in the near future. Parts of Ukraine are starting to look like Syria. Once the fighting stops we need a special non-partisan group of experts to examine our entire policy for Eastern Europe since 1991. The report should be widely publicized.

Before his death in 2005, the highly respected diplomat George Kennan said our efforts at NATO expansion after 1999 were “the most fateful error of American policy in the entire post-Cold War era”. He served under presidents Truman and Kennedy. Kennan wrote the famous “Long Telegram” in 1946. It became the basis of the “containment” doctrine which Presidents Eisenhower and Nixon also followed. Despite the obvious risk, in 2008 President Bush proposed NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia.

It is ironic that nearly 78 years ago the leaders of Britain, the Soviet Union, and United States gathered in the Crimean resort of Yalta to decide the fate of Europe. They knew that World War II would end in a few weeks. Various areas of Eastern Europe were designated as “spheres of influence” for each of the Big Three nations. But the Ukraine was hardly discussed at all. I get the feeling that President Roosevelt felt Ukraine naturally belonged in the Soviet sphere. More people need to know how American foreign policy changed since World War II.