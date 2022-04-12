Denver Henderson: Tschida needs to admit is claims were without merit

Rep. Brad Tschida, candidate Lyn Hellegaard and their co-conspirators owe voters an apology. Their repeated allegations of election fraud have wreaked untold havoc on the public's faith in its democracy. Without evidence they made wild accusations that there were “thousands” of missing affirmation envelopes, implying the elections office was guilty of widespread voter fraud.

There is a clear process for challenging election results that involves getting a court order. This ensures that prior to wasting taxpayer money requestors provide good reason to do so. Instead Tschida’s group failed to file a complaint in spite of reminders from the Elections Office about the approaching deadline. Instead they have spread misinformation and demanded a special session to fix a problem that doesn’t exist and further limit the right of Montanans to vote.

Recently there was a second records request to count the affirmation envelopes. The results have disproved Tschida and Hellegard’s claims once and for all. Instead of finding thousands of missing envelopes the count showed a difference of only 71 envelopes from the official election certification. This could have been reduced even further had the requestors allowed the Elections Office to crosscheck the envelopes with the voter list. Instead they insisted on a straight count of the affirmation envelopes. Even still this amounts to a minuscule difference of 0.09% and to be expected in an election where over 72,000 voters cast a ballot.

The Elections Office makes a considerable effort to educate voters about the safeguards in place to ensure election integrity. There's a wealth of information including step-by-step videos available at the Elections Office website and during elections they host informational tours for the public and are happy to answer questions. Our elected leaders should attempt to educate themselves before making these kinds of false claims.

Now that the facts are known it is time for Tschida to admit that his claims were without merit, apologize to elections staff and ask forgiveness from the voters. As a legislative candidate Lyn Hellegaard should be ashamed of herself for being duped by a radical fringe group and misleading voters.

Denver Henderson has been active in Missoula elections for many years. He is a member of the Missoula County Elections Advisory Committee; however, the views in this opinion piece are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the other committee members.

