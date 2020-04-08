Desperate for national leadership

The first week of April, Germany had 91,000 people infected with COVID-19 but the fatalities stood at 1.3%. This contrasts with Italy at 12% and the United States currently at 3%. How has Germany managed to do so much better in addressing the pandemic?
A recent article in the New York Times (April 4) outlines several answers to this question. First, when COVID-19 appeared in Germany, they had a stockpile of testing available because they immediately took seriously the initial outbreak in Wuhan, as opposed to minimizing or denying it. Early and widespread testing slowed the epidemic by tenacious tracking that allowed segregating the infected before they deteriorated to the point of needing a ventilator.
Germany also has a robust public health system with 29/100,000 intensive care beds before the coronavirus pandemic, versus 17/100,000 per in the U.S. Before COVID-19 swept across Europe, the German health care system ramped up to create sufficient intensive care beds with ventilators. Germany now has so much capacity they are accepting patients from Italy, Spain and France.
By comparison, the testing in our country has been an abysmal failure. On Jan. 3, President Trump received his first daily briefing about the threat of COVID 19. He squandered critical preparation time, claiming, “It’s a hoax… We have it under control.”
He abolished the White House office on pandemic preparedness and cut three-fourths of the offices at the Centers for Disease Control made up of experts responsible for tracking diseases around the world. On March 6, he boasted, “the tests are all perfect… Anybody that wants a test can get a test" — a promise that remains unmet.
When our Gov. Steve Bullock recently spoke to Trump about Montana’s dire need for more testing equipment, he retorted, “I haven’t heard about testing being a problem.” It is time for honest leadership in the face of grim facts.
Germany and other countries that have successful responses to COVID-19 have created a single nationally coordinated response. Our administration has refused this approach, resulting in piecemeal reactions by individual states and communities. Our administration’s process of allocating medical supplies is a mess.
President Trump invoked the National Emergency Act on March 13, 2020 giving him an extraordinary range of powers, but the act also clarifies the president is now responsible for managing a response to the emergency. Rather than assuming authority, President Trump takes no responsibility, diverts blame and rages against governors who ask for his help.
Governor Cuomo pleads daily for help, as has Governor Bullock. Why can’t our government have a clear plan for national distribution of supplies rather than the current catastrophic approach with states bidding against each other and FEMA? Instead, President Trump remarked, “Governors are supposed to be doing a lot of this work… You know, we’re not a shipping clerk.”
We cannot help but wonder what the president thought when he declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency, and invoked the War Defense Production Act? He simply said these words, but does nothing to take national leadership other than appoint Vice President Pence and then upstage him by personally providing a daily talk show performance.
This highlights another reason that fatality rates in Germany are low compared to other countries. Chancellor Angela Merkel is clearly in charge and has developed a consistent, national message. Germans recognize her intelligence and honesty. The public trusts her and consequently respects the national restrictions placed on social distancing and the closing of non-essential businesses.
Who’s in charge in the USA? Is it President Trump, Vice President Pence or perhaps Jared Kushner? While President Trump makes a show of national leadership with daily briefings, they are ineffective, as we cannot trust anything he says. In fact, he often undoes what he says in mid-sentence, e.g., when reading the CDC recommendation that everyone wear face masks, he added off the cuff that it is not required, and he won’t wear one.
Why hasn’t the president led the way with a national policy of shelter-in-place? The coronavirus was first confirmed in December of 2019. By March 23, 2020 nine states had issued shelter in place orders. For three months President Trump and the federal government did nothing to lead, encourage or order everyone to shelter in place. As of April 3, nine states remain unwilling to act. COVID does not respect state boundaries. The safety of everyone depends on a strong, clear message from a trusted leader.
More than 377,500 Americans are sick and over 11,800 have died. Every night we watch the news feeling helpless and tearful seeing exhausted nurses and doctors bravely going on shift in the absence of protective gear and being overwhelmed by the human suffering they try to mitigate. Many are terrified, living without their families in order to protect them, putting their own lives on the line asking only for help from our government.
Our brave medical staff is truly on their own, and in spite of their heroic efforts many patients will die because of a sickening lack of leadership and resources in the richest country on earth.
John and Carol Santa write from Marion, where John is a clinical psychologist and Carol was the curriculum director for the Kalispell school system and a writer. They are both former professors at Rutgers University.
