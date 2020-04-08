Desperate for national leadership

This highlights another reason that fatality rates in Germany are low compared to other countries. Chancellor Angela Merkel is clearly in charge and has developed a consistent, national message. Germans recognize her intelligence and honesty. The public trusts her and consequently respects the national restrictions placed on social distancing and the closing of non-essential businesses.

Who’s in charge in the USA? Is it President Trump, Vice President Pence or perhaps Jared Kushner? While President Trump makes a show of national leadership with daily briefings, they are ineffective, as we cannot trust anything he says. In fact, he often undoes what he says in mid-sentence, e.g., when reading the CDC recommendation that everyone wear face masks, he added off the cuff that it is not required, and he won’t wear one.

Why hasn’t the president led the way with a national policy of shelter-in-place? The coronavirus was first confirmed in December of 2019. By March 23, 2020 nine states had issued shelter in place orders. For three months President Trump and the federal government did nothing to lead, encourage or order everyone to shelter in place. As of April 3, nine states remain unwilling to act. COVID does not respect state boundaries. The safety of everyone depends on a strong, clear message from a trusted leader.