In Montana, we’ve recently experienced historic funding cuts to services for people with disabilities; thousands have been displaced in the process. These community-based supports assist people with mental illness and developmental disabilities to live as independently as possible with dignity and respect. These services provide alternatives to costlier crisis-based responses like hospitalization, incarceration or institutionalization.
Many people have seen reductions in care, and some have lost their support system. There’s no longer a psychiatrist for medication management, no therapist to assist with managing thoughts and behaviors, and no social worker to help navigate the complexities of life, employment and health care. This is during a time when Montana has the highest suicide rate in the nation.
These cuts have been devastating to our communities, and ramifications will be seen for years to come. Many people who are proud to be active members of our communities will slip through the cracks. When crises occur, instead of engaging with the previous community-based support system, they’ll find themselves involved with law enforcement, justice systems, emergency rooms and disability institutions. How can we let that happen?
AWARE’s mission is to help people live independently. We’re obligated and committed to fulfill this mission for the thousands of Montanans and their families who benefit from our care each year.
As a leader in human services, AWARE has not gone unscathed. Due to almost 60 percent payment rate reductions in case management and intensive community-based mental health supports, AWARE has made some extremely difficult decisions during the past year to cease delivering services, lay off employees and close offices in some towns, including Kalispell, Miles City, and our Granite Street office in Butte. Although we do this with a heavy heart, we’re thankful AWARE has remained solvent and optimistic that policymakers will do what’s right to support people with disabilities.
To stay in business, AWARE has searched for opportunities to streamline our operations, invested in early childhood services, and developed solutions to meet the needs of the people entrusted in our care. We’re implementing virtual offices that allow us to better connect with families, strengthening partnerships in our communities, innovating ways to deliver services, and actively engaging in promoting positive systems change.
AWARE continues to deliver quality services for nearly 5,000 individuals through Early Head Start and Head Start programs, SafeCare home visiting programs, school-based mental health support, and community-based (residential/work/day) support for people with mental illness or intellectual/developmental disabilities. We’re open for business and committed to serving Montanans.
It’s not too late to speak up. We hope you join us in advocating for people with disabilities and building stronger communities. There are still thousands of Montanans who benefit from the services our industry offers.