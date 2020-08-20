Dick Barrett and Sue Malek deserve our thanks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you know or are an acquaintance of Dick Barrett or Sue Malek, I hope the next time you see either of them, you will take a second and say “Thank you” to them for their service in the Montana Legislature. Both of these fine individuals are termed out of the Legislature after this election. Dick and Sue have both served in the Montana House for four years and the Montana Senate for eight years.

Each of these individuals has served the people of Missoula County with fidelity and integrity. They were disciplined in their desire to do what was best for every person who calls Montana home. While it is impossible to vote and represent each constituent as the constituent themselves would vote, Dick and Sue voted their conscience over their party or even their own personal feelings.

Neither of these good public servants would be disagreeable or unpleasant when in their role as a legislator, however if they were not hearing a truthful public testimony, they were not hesitant to tell the public that the truth was not being presented.

Dick worked in the area of taxes and natural resources. While few people would volunteer to become an expert in taxes, Dick relished the subject. Dick was always on the lookout to make sure that what taxes were levied were collected in a manner that was fair to those paying them.