For the first time since the issue of Maclay Bridge replacement came up, we have county commissioners who are asking important questions. Due diligence requires that they look behind the summary reports and really dig into the assumptions that have been made from the beginning.
The 1994 draft environmental assessment, which was never approved by the Federal Highway Administration, assumed that the Maclay Bridge would soon fail and have to be closed to all traffic. It further assumed that it could not be rehabbed. We now know both assumptions were false.
The 2013 study was based on an assumption that the only way Maclay Bridge could be rehabbed to carry the heaviest fire truck would be to remove the bridge and take it away for repair. Then the rehabbed bridge would be returned and put back in place at a cost roughly equal to building a new bridge.
Nationally recognized historic bridge experts inspected the Maclay Bridge and concluded that the structure is very sound and can be rehabbed in place, raising the load limit from the current 11 tons to 36 tons, capable of safely carrying even the heaviest emergency fire equipment. The cost of rehabbing Maclay Bridge, plus adding a separate bike/pedestrian lane, would be an estimate $3 million, compared to $12 million-$15 million for a new South Avenue Bridge. Again, a study based on false assumptions.
The current environmental document prepared by the county’s consultant HDR continues to be based on important assumptions that our Board of County Commissioners is questioning. This current study is based on the assumption that the only way Maclay Bridge can be rehabbed as suggested by the independent historic bridge experts, is to change the approaches to the bridge and remove four to five residences on the west side of the river. The cost would be essentially the same as building a new bridge. This particular scare tactic is also false. In the restoration of historic bridges, it is possible to use what is called a design exception, and maintain current approaches.
Perhaps the biggest false assumption of all in the current study is that there are absolutely no significant effects associated with:
• The safety impacts from introducing increased and higher-speed traffic into residential neighborhoods not designed for such traffic.
• Environmental impacts of:
- construction across riparian zones, removal of the historic Maclay Bridge and removal of piers in the Bitterroot River
- additional piers in the Bitterroot River for a new bridge
- construction in protected Bull Trout habitat
- Bitterroot River impacts from induced traffic on Big Flat and Blue Mountain roads
• Additional costs for:
- upgrading South Avenue from Hanson to Clements, plus future upgrades for Blue Mountain and Big Flat roads
- acquisition of private property by eminent domain for SAB
Rather than the categorical exclusion document prepared by HDR, which assumes there are no significant effects, an environmental impact statement (EIS) should have been prepared to provide our Board of County Commissioners full disclosure of all significant impacts. An EIS would detail those impacts, and allow full and meaningful public input into the process.
The end result of an EIS based on accurate assumptions would likely show that rehabbing Maclay Bridge would have the least social and environmental impacts, plus cost substantially less, than the current proposal for a South Avenue Bridge.
Again, we greatly appreciate our commissioners asking questions that should have been brought up many years ago. If that had been done, we would now have a rehabbed Maclay Bridge that would safely handle traffic for the next 40 years.