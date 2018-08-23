Internet inventors believed that their cutting-edge communication medium would one day allow citizens all over the world to form a democratic, global village. In 1969, cyber-apologist Nicholas Negroponte claimed that it would make nationalism obsolete. In the 90s, political futurologist Francis Fukuyama declared that it would make dictatorial regimes impossible.
Of course the Web has changed the world, but not the way utopists predicted.
Since 2010, a digital, web-based “revolution” of rightist, populist obedience has been deforming social-media and societies. It has not turned into the expected positive evolution. It did not magnify the individual, social, and political progresses of the 60s by building a new critical citizenry. The “info-revolution” is not pro-human rights or liberationist. It is a devolution, or counter-revolution, appealing to our darkest or most spurious desires. It feeds on, and fuels ignorance, greed, jealousy, resentment, hatred. It gives unlimited power to anybody (citizens, consumers, foreign governments, hackers…) to anonymously slander, rumormonger, dis-inform, and manipulate in ways never imagined, even by Madison Avenue. Under the pretext of security, the Internet/Web has given states (especially the U.S. government via the NSA) the unprecedented power to spy on people everywhere — as Edward Snowden revealed. The Internet is helping roll back the socio-political conquests of the 60s.
The capitalist obsession with power married to technology and consumerism has made us naively blind to the Web’s negatives.
To be fair, we must acknowledge that in the 1990s and early 2000s, the Web was a remarkable emancipatory tool. Then, after a decade, consumers, following the examples of governments and corporations, turned it into a major tool for disseminating personal agendas, partisan anger, bigoted angst and insidious misinformation. Imperatively instantaneous, the Internet enhances submission, bullying and thievery, hindering thoughtful restraint. Except for the brief “Arab Spring” in Tunisia and Egypt, the Internet has not facilitated the overthrow of inhuman governments. The Web, with its personal profiling techniques, its Artificial Intelligence and its algorithmic cleverness, has never helped the Chinese people topple their authoritarian government as Western politicians had foretold. Today, capitalism, science and business, together with sophisticated Internet censorship, are flourishing in “High-Tech China.”
Sad but true, digital technology is now a major tool for censorship, propaganda and surveillance, which helps totalitarian regimes to survive, if not thrive.
By the same token, the Web was expected to make ignorance obsolete by giving individuals the power to educate and inform themselves, and learn for free. If this were true, why so much ignorance, lack of critical knowledge, indifference and malevolence everywhere — even among young people, the most avid social-media consumers?
So everything is not fine and dandy in the Brave New World of Facebook, Google, Snap-chat or Instagram.
This is where, in secondary and higher education, a revitalized and holistic Humanities Program may play a role of crucial importance in fighting the viral epidemic of “digital, intellectual blindness and deafness.” It can help put back high-tech and digital communication in the place they should never have left: the role of a mere servant to human intelligence, understanding and spiritual expansion. Instead, free from all criticisms and restrictions, a gross caricature of our “raw desires” sprang up from the “digital Pandora Box,” muddying our authentic “true self,” making “evil” fascinating. Is it what ancient prophecies meant by the “Apocalypse?”
UM should pay close attention to what is going on and not jettison its Liberal Arts/Foreign Languages Program because (perhaps sooner than later) the utilitarian, demagogue and lazy prejudices set against “print culture” and the Liberal Arts will go back where they belong.