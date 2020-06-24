Disappointed by recent meeting with Governor Bullock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We recently met with Governor Bullock and the two minority leaders of the Montana Legislature to discuss Montana’s failing economy and budget issues due to the governor’s closures.

While we appreciated the rare opportunity to discuss the pressing issues facing Montanans with the governor, this meeting merely served as a press conference for the governor’s campaign with hand-picked members of the press, and provided no opportunity to have substantive conversations about the challenges facing Montana families.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Bullock has been faced with many decisions on pressing issues for our state — issues that Montanans deserve transparency from their leaders on how they are being handled.

Perhaps most notably, Montana received $1.25 billion in assistance from the federal government during the first part of April to help our state manage and recover from this crisis. To advise him on the distribution of these dollars, Governor Bullock appointed a 26-member task force which has exclusively conducted its meetings in private. As the sole authority tasked with distributing this taxpayer relief to Montanans, Governor Bullock has failed to give Montanans an ounce of transparency on how these funds are being distributed.