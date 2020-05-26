Divided by democracy

There are many words that could be used to describe that kind of decision making, none of them complimentary. I will use “petty,” “mean,” “childish,” “vindictive,” and reserve the words I would prefer to say, unsaid.

When has any American, faced with someone in desperate need of help, asked about the victim’s politics before they offered to help them? Not on the destruction of the World Trade Center in 2001, not in any hurricane, tornado, flood or fire, not in any natural disaster — except this one.

Memorial Day, just past, is the day when we pause to thank those who have defended America from harm. We thank them irrespective of their politics, as they defended us without asking about our politics — or religion — or skin color. They defended us because, as Americans, we are all in this together. Lincoln, quoting the Bible, said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” We are painfully close to being divided because of politics.

And what divides us in those politics? Love of America? Distrust of huge corporations? Anger at the loss of jobs? Favoritism for the immensely wealthy? A safe and secure old age? Opportunities for the young? Standing up for the little guy? Not hardly. We are being divided by partisan politics fanned by demagogues and hypocrites urging us to hate others because of their political party.