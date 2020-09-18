Divisive social issues have been around a long time

Political commentators tell us daily that Americans have never been as polarized as we now are. I do not know my history as well as I would like so I decided to do some reading. I was actually seeking solace hoping to find that we have been through similar times before and managed to keep the Republic intact. What I found did provide some comfort but also some concern.

First, we have been down this path many times before. It could be argued that political division is the norm rather than the exception. The classic example of course is the Civil War and post-war Reconstruction. Advance to 1935 when Social Security was enacted despite protests and the Supreme Court questioning its constitutionality. Before Pearl Harbor, Americans were divided about our entry into the war. Then we have the McCarthy era in which a single senator managed to convince many that Communists had infiltrated our government and neighborhoods. Then, the civil rights movement, the implementation of Medicare which, similar to Social Security, was labeled as “socialist” by many, and the Vietnam war. All of these resulted in protests and violent confrontations … and we survived them all. So, I did find solace knowing we have been through divisions before and our Democratic Republic survived. But my reading also resulted in less optimistic emotions.