Political commentators tell us daily that Americans have never been as polarized as we now are. I do not know my history as well as I would like so I decided to do some reading. I was actually seeking solace hoping to find that we have been through similar times before and managed to keep the Republic intact. What I found did provide some comfort but also some concern.
First, we have been down this path many times before. It could be argued that political division is the norm rather than the exception. The classic example of course is the Civil War and post-war Reconstruction. Advance to 1935 when Social Security was enacted despite protests and the Supreme Court questioning its constitutionality. Before Pearl Harbor, Americans were divided about our entry into the war. Then we have the McCarthy era in which a single senator managed to convince many that Communists had infiltrated our government and neighborhoods. Then, the civil rights movement, the implementation of Medicare which, similar to Social Security, was labeled as “socialist” by many, and the Vietnam war. All of these resulted in protests and violent confrontations … and we survived them all. So, I did find solace knowing we have been through divisions before and our Democratic Republic survived. But my reading also resulted in less optimistic emotions.
Today’s divisive social issues have been around a long time. Journalists researching working-class neighborhoods in the 1960s reported that both black and white neighborhoods felt that their institutions had failed them. The government gave too many handouts to the undeserving. Schools had failed them and they felt the American dream drifting away from them and their children. Upper-class white liberals scoffed at these fears because they were enjoying unparalleled affluence, and dismissed these fears as being racist. Sound familiar?
These social issues and others were addressed in a book written by a physiologist and social scientist published during the last pandemic (1918-1920, Spanish flu). Dr. Trotter wrote that all humans desire to be part of a group. Fear enhances this feeling to the point that we become tribal and increasingly seek people experiencing similar life challenges and who share a similar world view. Our desire to identify with a tribe is extremely strong and anything threatening our exclusion, such as having a different opinion on an issue, takes an extreme act of courage. Facts that run counter to the tribe’s culture will be discounted. Emotion and belonging take precedence. No one is immune to these instinctual impulses. Neuroscientists have shown that emotion is involved even during logical decision-making. Faced with fear, we self-segregate/polarize. So, whereas our history shows that we have struggled and survived other politically turbulent times, lack of social change and human biology leave me concerned. But I have a suggestion that might be a very small step in decreasing tribalism as we enter elections this November.
Consider taking one week away from your typical news program. If you are an MSNBC viewer, switch to Fox news. If you watch Fox, consider changing to MSNBC or any other network. In the interest of blood pressure control you might want to begin with 10-minute increments. Change your online viewing habits and take the time to learn the source of the information. Use fact checking. And, engage others with different perceptions in respectful discussion. Considering what we all have been enduring for months secondary to COVID-19, one week away from our normal viewing habits and going the extra mile to check facts and sources of information should not be that much of a heavy lift.
Chuck Leonard, Ph.D., is Professor Emeritus, University of Montana and Board President of Montana World Affairs Council
