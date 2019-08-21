Is it too late to prevent dangerous scale and extent of climate change? Or do we still have time? The answer to both is yes, depending on how bad we want things to get.
A slightly longer answer is that very much depends on a combination of necessary choices from the bottom up, and from the top down. It’s going to take both to put a lid on just how bad things can get.
The bottom up approach has one outstanding advantage. It can get the ball rolling without waiting around for politicians to get their act together. It has another advantage in that, once politicians see it taking shape, they might even gain courage enough to do their own part.
There can be two important barriers to the bottom up approach. First, it’s all too easy for others to tell us that our own actions are too small to matter. What difference does it make that I leave my vacuum cleaner unplugged, and grab a broom? What difference does it make that I unplug my kitchen countertop mixer, and mash tomatoes for pasta sauce with a hand tool?
In either case, the difference I make as an individual is undetectable in the larger scheme of things. The same can be said of opening garage doors by hand instead of using an opener, replacing a power lawn mower by using a push mower, or reaching for a rake instead of a leaf blower. Likewise for hanging clothes outside to dry, or using a towel instead of a hair dryer. All we can know for sure about these steps is that each one of them avoids adding its own one-more-straw to a loaded camel’s back.
The other important barrier shows up in huffy indignation if any of these steps comes up in conversation. In this case, what typically seems like asking too little is instead felt as asking too much, and may even be felt as a personal insult. After all, each of them does demand some thought, time, effort, and a sacrifice of a convenience we’ve come to take for granted.
Either of the two barriers to the bottom up approach can thus become a handy excuse for doing nothing.
Fortunately, all this has been getting some talk and thought. For example, the August 2, 2019 issue of Forbes included an article pointing out that, “It’s time that everyone, from the humble homeowner to the highest levels of business and government, rethink their relationship with energy and take action.”
On October 8, 2018, IPCC released its consensus that prevention of adding 1.5C more heat to the atmosphere requires, “rapid, far reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society.”
All aspects include what we can do at home. And it doesn’t take a scientist to get the drift of what’s going on.
Liam Denning is former investment banker, and former editor of one of the Wall Street Journal’s most closely read columns, "Heard on the Street." Denning says, “We have built our standard of living on forms of energy that we now know pose a threat to our very existence,” and that, “this is a conversation that is long overdue — and necessarily begins with a shout, not a whisper.”
That shout will be heard when it kicks off from the bottom up. There’s no place like home for getting that ball rolling, and no better local help than Climate Smart Missoula, Montana 350 and the Sierra Club.