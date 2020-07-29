Do you see unity or division in your mirror?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I need to be comfortable with who I see in the mirror each morning. What kind of person am I? Do I live up to the standards set by my parents, my schools, my church? Am I living up to the values I espouse daily? Do my deeds match my words?

The truth is that I don’t look every day. But, there are times when an “in the mirror” spot check is essential. One such time is our responsibility in voting to determine our future governmental leadership. The sum total of our collective in-the-mirror values reflect upward through the ballot box to create a collective political value for our state and nation.

As I think about voting this year, I ask myself where I am on the scale that stretches from hope to fear, from love to hatred, from tolerance to bigotry; from unity to division. And where are Montana and American citizens along that same spectrum? Are our values reflected in our votes to select our state and national leaders? Will the candidates you support reflect your values?

We live in a world where “spin” and outright lies are often the tools of political aspirants who wish to manipulate our thinking and perception of them to their advantage. As Montanans we need to cut through the rhetoric to find the truth.