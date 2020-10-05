DOE research aimed at ensuring Montana’s energy future

Earlier this year, the Department announced $25 million in funding opportunities to develop tools, methods, and technologies to enhance the safety and efficiency of the Nation’s natural gas storage and transmission infrastructure.

These programs will help ensure Montana continues to reap the benefits of its natural gas storage and transport capabilities long into the future.

Coal research projects

As a state that both mines and uses coal for power, Montana benefits from a strong coal industry. To keep the industry competitive both domestically and globally, DOE is committed to making coal power cleaner and diversifying coal’s use.

Our Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) R&D Program has a comprehensive portfolio of technological solutions that help keep CO2 emissions out of the atmosphere. DOE recently announced approximately $72 million in federal funding to support the further development and advancement of carbon capture technologies. Additionally, DOE’s “carbon utilization” investments are making significant advances in turning carbon dioxide from coal and other sources into high-value products such as plastic.